A spectator watches air demonstrations during the 2024 Legacy of Liberty Airshow at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 2, 2024. Thousands of spectators from around the world came to Holloman to enjoy the airshow and witness displays of air power. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Antonio Salfran)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2024 20:10
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
