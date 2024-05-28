Holloman 2024 Legacy of Liberty Airshow

Members of the Wings of Blue team pose for a photo during the Legacy of Liberty Airshow at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 2, 2024. The Wings of Blue is a team based out of the U.S. Air Force Academy, Colo., whose mission is to develop character and leadership in cadets through the sport of parachuting. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Isaiah Pedrazzini)

Date Taken: 06.02.2024
Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US