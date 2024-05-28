Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Holloman 2024 Legacy of Liberty Airshow [Image 7 of 7]

    Holloman 2024 Legacy of Liberty Airshow

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Isaiah Pedrazzini 

    49th Wing

    Members of the Wings of Blue team pose for a photo during the Legacy of Liberty Airshow at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 2, 2024. The Wings of Blue is a team based out of the U.S. Air Force Academy, Colo., whose mission is to develop character and leadership in cadets through the sport of parachuting. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Isaiah Pedrazzini)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2024
    Date Posted: 06.02.2024 19:53
    Photo ID: 8445230
    VIRIN: 240601-F-IP012-2371
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.8 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holloman 2024 Legacy of Liberty Airshow [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Isaiah Pedrazzini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airshow
    Holloman
    Air Force
    AETC
    49th Wing
    Legacy of Liberty

