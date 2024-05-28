Cowl Support

Airman First Class Dominick Garcia, 161st Maintenance Group, engine apprentice, attaches a support rod to a fan cowl during an engine inspection on a KC-135 Stratotanker, June 1, 2024, at Goldwater Air National Guard Base, Phoenix. Regular maintenance and inspections ensure aircraft are mission ready and airmen are well trained. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Michael Matkin)

