    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cowl Support

    PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Michael Matkin 

    161st Air Refueling Wing   

    Airman First Class Dominick Garcia, 161st Maintenance Group, engine apprentice, attaches a support rod to a fan cowl during an engine inspection on a KC-135 Stratotanker, June 1, 2024, at Goldwater Air National Guard Base, Phoenix. Regular maintenance and inspections ensure aircraft are mission ready and airmen are well trained. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Michael Matkin)

    Date Taken: 06.01.2024
    Date Posted: 06.02.2024 11:45
    Photo ID: 8444633
    VIRIN: 240601-Z-CC902-1078
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 19.09 MB
    Location: PHOENIX, AZ, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cowl Support, by MSgt Michael Matkin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    KC-135
    Arizona Air National Guard
    Cowl

