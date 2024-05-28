Airman First Class Dominick Garcia, 161st Maintenance Group, engine apprentice, attaches a support rod to a fan cowl during an engine inspection on a KC-135 Stratotanker, June 1, 2024, at Goldwater Air National Guard Base, Phoenix. Regular maintenance and inspections ensure aircraft are mission ready and airmen are well trained. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Michael Matkin)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2024 11:45
|Photo ID:
|8444633
|VIRIN:
|240601-Z-CC902-1078
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|19.09 MB
|Location:
|PHOENIX, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Cowl Support, by MSgt Michael Matkin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
