    NSA Mid-South Children enjoy Soccer [Image 11 of 14]

    NSA Mid-South Children enjoy Soccer

    UNITED STATES

    05.31.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class George Gutierrez 

    340th Public Affairs Detachment

    Children participate in an Exceptional Family Member Program event at Naval Support Activity Mid-South in Millington, Tenn., May 31, 2024. The Navy’s Exceptional Family Member Program (EFMP) assists Navy families with special needs to include specialized medical and dental care, developmental requirements, Special Education requirements, accessibility / adaptive equipment, assistive technology devices & services, and specific mental health conditions.

