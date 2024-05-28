A Jordanian Bell AH-1 Cobra Helicopter fires rounds at a target during the combined arms live fire exercise, celebrating the successful conclusion of Eager Lion 2024 in Jordan, May 23, 2024. Eager Lion 2024 is a multilateral exercise, with 33 participating nations, hosted by the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, designed to exchange military expertise, and improve interoperability among partner nations, and considered the capstone of a broader U.S. military relationship with the Jordanian Armed Forces. Jordan is one of U.S. Central Command’s strongest and most reliable partners in the Levant sub-region. (Courtesy photo provided by Jordanian Armed Forces Military Media)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.23.2024 Date Posted: 06.01.2024 07:28 Photo ID: 8443873 VIRIN: 240523-O-RP049-4014 Resolution: 1600x1003 Size: 182.27 KB Location: JO Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Eager Lion 2024 CALFEX [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.