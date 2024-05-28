Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eager Lion 2024 CALFEX [Image 2 of 2]

    Eager Lion 2024 CALFEX

    JORDAN

    05.23.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Task Force Spartan

    A Jordanian Bell AH-1 Cobra Helicopter fires rounds at a target during the combined arms live fire exercise, celebrating the successful conclusion of Eager Lion 2024 in Jordan, May 23, 2024. Eager Lion 2024 is a multilateral exercise, with 33 participating nations, hosted by the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, designed to exchange military expertise, and improve interoperability among partner nations, and considered the capstone of a broader U.S. military relationship with the Jordanian Armed Forces. Jordan is one of U.S. Central Command’s strongest and most reliable partners in the Levant sub-region. (Courtesy photo provided by Jordanian Armed Forces Military Media)

    Date Taken: 05.23.2024
    Date Posted: 06.01.2024 07:28
    Location: JO
