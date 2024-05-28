Eager Lion 2024 CALFEX

A Jordanian Bell AH-1 Cobra Helicopter fires rounds at a target during the combined arms live fire exercise, celebrating the successful conclusion of Eager Lion 2024 in Jordan, May 23, 2024. Eager Lion 2024 is a multilateral exercise, with 33 participating nations, hosted by the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, designed to exchange military expertise, and improve interoperability among partner nations, and considered the capstone of a broader U.S. military relationship with the Jordanian Armed Forces. Jordan is one of U.S. Central Command’s strongest and most reliable partners in the Levant sub-region. (Courtesy photo provided by Jordanian Armed Forces Military Media)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2024 07:28
|Photo ID:
|8443873
|VIRIN:
|240523-O-RP049-4014
|Resolution:
|1600x1003
|Size:
|182.27 KB
|Location:
|JO
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
