Petty Officer 2nd Class Will Naden, a boatswains mate with Station Apra Harbor, takes a moment for a photo while aboard a 45-foot Response Boat Medium off Inalahan, Guam, on Aug. 12, 2022. Naden is a son of Guam and a coxswain with the station. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lani Sablan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.12.2022 Date Posted: 05.31.2024 18:44 Photo ID: 8443534 VIRIN: 220812-G-G0020-7411 Resolution: 1179x1470 Size: 448.27 KB Location: INALAHAN, GU Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN