    Petty Officer 2nd Class Will Naden [Image 9 of 9]

    Petty Officer 2nd Class Will Naden

    INALAHAN, GUAM

    08.12.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    Petty Officer 2nd Class Will Naden, a boatswains mate with Station Apra Harbor, takes a moment for a photo while aboard a 45-foot Response Boat Medium off Inalahan, Guam, on Aug. 12, 2022. Naden is a son of Guam and a coxswain with the station. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lani Sablan)

