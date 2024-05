The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Argus becomes the first Offshore Patrol Cutter to be launched at a christening ceremony Panama City, Florida, Oct. 27, 2023. The future offshore patrol cutters will complement the existing national security cutters and fast response cutters to carry out the nation's most critical maritime safety, security, and stewardship missions. (U. S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ronald Hodges)

