GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba (May 27, 2024) - Firefighter Dermaine Dawkins and Hospital Corpsman Lillian Pfeiffer practice loading a patient into the back of an ambulance during the Emergency Medical Technician course conducted by U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command and held at U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay. The course is essential for EMT certification and is necessary for base operations. (Photo by Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Michael Borst)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.01.2024 Date Posted: 05.31.2024 14:31 Photo ID: 8442873 VIRIN: 240501-N-N0164-1004 Resolution: 2122x2652 Size: 1.09 MB Location: CU Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 12 New Graduates Complete EMT Course [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.