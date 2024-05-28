Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    12 New Graduates Complete EMT Course [Image 4 of 4]

    12 New Graduates Complete EMT Course

    CUBA

    05.01.2024

    Navy Medicine and Readiness Training Command Guantanamo Bay

    GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba (May 27, 2024) - Firefighter Dermaine Dawkins and Hospital Corpsman Lillian Pfeiffer practice loading a patient into the back of an ambulance during the Emergency Medical Technician course conducted by U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command and held at U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay. The course is essential for EMT certification and is necessary for base operations. (Photo by Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Michael Borst)

    Navy Medicine
    U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay
    Defense Health Agency
    U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command
    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic: NMFL

