ACC Command Team visits the Installation of the Future

Mr. Michael Dwyer, Air Force Civil Engineer Center Natural Disaster Recovery Division deputy division chief, shows Cindy Wilsbach, spouse of Gen. Ken Wilsbach, commander of Air Combat Command, and Dr. Doniel Wolfe, spouse of Chief Master Sgt. David R. Wolfe, ACC command chief, an overview of the rebuild plans at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 22, 2024. During their visit to Tyndall, they received updates on the $5 billion Installation of the Future rebuild, the largest military construction project in Department of Defense history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez)

