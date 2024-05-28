Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ACC Command Team visits the Installation of the Future [Image 2 of 2]

    ACC Command Team visits the Installation of the Future

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez 

    325th Fighter Wing

    Mr. Michael Dwyer, Air Force Civil Engineer Center Natural Disaster Recovery Division deputy division chief, shows Cindy Wilsbach, spouse of Gen. Ken Wilsbach, commander of Air Combat Command, and Dr. Doniel Wolfe, spouse of Chief Master Sgt. David R. Wolfe, ACC command chief, an overview of the rebuild plans at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 22, 2024. During their visit to Tyndall, they received updates on the $5 billion Installation of the Future rebuild, the largest military construction project in Department of Defense history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez)

    This work, ACC Command Team visits the Installation of the Future [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Stefan Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

