    Marine Corps Dedicates the General Robert B. Neller Center for Wargaming and Analysis [Image 3 of 3]

    Marine Corps Dedicates the General Robert B. Neller Center for Wargaming and Analysis

    MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Michael Bartman 

    Marine Corps Combat Development and Integration

    Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Christopher Mahoney congratulates retired Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Robert B. Neller after unveiling the General Robert B. Neller Center for Wargaming and Analysis sign during a dedication ceremony, May 31, 2024. The building will serve as the epicenter for next-generation wargaming and analysis. Named in honor of the 37th Commandant of the Marine Corps, the center is a premier facility that is vitally important to the future of wargaming both at the Service and Joint levels. In 2017, then-Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen Robert Neller directed the establishment of a world-class facility where Marines from across the country could wargame repeatedly in a secure, centralized location and enhance their ability to make analytically informed decisions.

