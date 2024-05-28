Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Members save lives by donating blood

    ST. JOSEPH, MO, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Janae Masoner 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Members from the 139th Airlift Wing, Missouri Air National Guard, donate blood at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, May 31, 2024. The Community Blood Center comes to base regulary for blood drives. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Janae Masoner)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Members save lives by donating blood [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Janae Masoner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ANG
    blood drive

