Members save lives by donating blood

Members from the 139th Airlift Wing, Missouri Air National Guard, donate blood at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, May 31, 2024. The Community Blood Center comes to base regulary for blood drives. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Janae Masoner)
