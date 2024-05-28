Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Tripoli triad participates in weapons familiarization course

    USS Tripoli triad participates in weapons familiarization course

    SAN DIEGO, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Austyn Riley 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    Capt. Eddie Park, the executive officer aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), practices handling a M240B light machine gun during a weapons familiarization training, May 29, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. The ship is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austyn Riley)

    Date Taken: 05.29.2024
    Date Posted: 05.31.2024
    VIRIN: 240529-N-IL330-1043
    Location: SAN DIEGO, US
    TAGS

    Navy
    Amphibious Assault
    Tripoli

