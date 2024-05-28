USS Tripoli triad participates in weapons familiarization course

Capt. Eddie Park, the executive officer aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), practices handling a M240B light machine gun during a weapons familiarization training, May 29, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. The ship is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austyn Riley)

