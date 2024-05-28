Members of 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) gathered to celebrate the retirement of their beloved executive secretary, Ms.Billie Williams. She joined the 1SFG(A) family in 1994 and quickly became a fundamental member of the 1SFG(A) command team. Known for her fantastic style, killer smile, and her informational emails famously known across Group as 'Billiegrams'. At her retirement ceremony, a myriad of 1SFG(A) members, past and present, spoke on the impact Ms.Billie has had, not only on their careers but the friendships they've shared with her over the years.
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2024 19:53
|Photo ID:
|8441127
|VIRIN:
|240530-A-OS914-1090
|Resolution:
|0x0
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Honorary Special Forces Member retires after 35 years [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Emily Dawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Honorary Special Forces Member retires after 35 years of Government Service
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT