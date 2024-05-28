Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Honorary Special Forces Member retires after 35 years [Image 2 of 2]

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Emily Dawson 

    1st Special Forces Group (Airborne)

    Members of 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) gathered to celebrate the retirement of their beloved executive secretary, Ms.Billie Williams. She joined the 1SFG(A) family in 1994 and quickly became a fundamental member of the 1SFG(A) command team. Known for her fantastic style, killer smile, and her informational emails famously known across Group as 'Billiegrams'. At her retirement ceremony, a myriad of 1SFG(A) members, past and present, spoke on the impact Ms.Billie has had, not only on their careers but the friendships they've shared with her over the years.

    Date Taken: 05.29.2024
    Date Posted: 05.30.2024 19:53
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
