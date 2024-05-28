Honorary Special Forces Member retires after 35 years

Members of 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) gathered to celebrate the retirement of their beloved executive secretary, Ms.Billie Williams. She joined the 1SFG(A) family in 1994 and quickly became a fundamental member of the 1SFG(A) command team. Known for her fantastic style, killer smile, and her informational emails famously known across Group as 'Billiegrams'. At her retirement ceremony, a myriad of 1SFG(A) members, past and present, spoke on the impact Ms.Billie has had, not only on their careers but the friendships they've shared with her over the years.

