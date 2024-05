Detroit Lions rookies can’t look away during a search and rescue demonstration put on by a Coast Guard Air Station Detroit MH-65 helicopter crew, May 22, 2024 at Coast Guard Station Belle Isle in Detroit.

The Coast Guard aircrew demonstrated a rescue swimmer deployment and recovery for the Lions visitors. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Christopher M. Yaw)

