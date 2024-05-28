View from the lock roof of boats entering the Chicago Harbor lock from the Chicago River. The lockhouse hangs in view.
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2024 11:50
|Photo ID:
|8439673
|VIRIN:
|240529-O-JV047-6704
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|6.91 MB
|Location:
|CHICAGO, IL, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chicago Harbor Lock daily operations [Image 4 of 4], by Emily Helton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
