    Chicago Harbor Lock daily operations [Image 4 of 4]

    Chicago Harbor Lock daily operations

    CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2024

    Photo by Emily Helton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Chicago District

    View from the lock roof of boats entering the Chicago Harbor lock from the Chicago River. The lockhouse hangs in view.

    Date Taken: 05.29.2024
    Date Posted: 05.30.2024 11:50
    Photo ID: 8439673
    VIRIN: 240529-O-JV047-6704
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 6.91 MB
    Location: CHICAGO, IL, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chicago Harbor Lock daily operations [Image 4 of 4], by Emily Helton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

