People and proesses are photographed in the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant in Scranton, Pa., March 26, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Henry Villarama)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2024 10:30
|Photo ID:
|8439324
|VIRIN:
|240326-A-AR102-3470
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|3.92 MB
|Location:
|SCRANTON ARMY AMMUNITION PLANT, PA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Scranton Army Ammunition Plant [Image 35 of 35], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT