    STRI Lights - May 29, 2024

    ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2024

    Photo by Donnie Ryan 

    Program Executive Office Simulation, Training and Instrumentation

    Ariana Aubuchon (left), a communications specialist for the U. S. Army’s Program Executive Office Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (PEO STRI) in Orlando, Florida, discusses the success of recent operational demonstrations of the Synthetic Training Environment (STE) at Fort Cavazos, Texas, and Fort Carson, Colorado, with PEO STRI staff members during a live broadcast of “STRI Lights” on May 29. According to the guests who specialize in the software and interfaces of the STE, Soldier feedback is crucial during operational demonstrations since it helps strengthen warfighter technology and allows PEO STRI to create simulation capabilities that will enhance how Soldiers train in the future. STRI Lights is a monthly internal video series program hosted by the PEO STRI strategic communications team focused on disseminating valuable news and information to the entire PEO STRI workforce. (U.S. Army photo by Donnie Ryan)

