ROK-U.S. Combined Comprehensive Medical Training

Soldiers from the 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division and Korean Armed Forces Medical School students conduct medical training at Daejeon, South Korea, May 29, 2024. Through this training, the two forces worked hand in hand to administer patient treatment, overcome communication barriers, and discuss ways to advance joint medical support through commonalities in treatment procedures while benchmarking differences from varied medical doctrines and materials. (U.S. Army photo by KPfc. Yong Sung Kim)

