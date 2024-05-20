Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    355th CES Photo

    355th CES Photo

    TUCSON, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen and members assigned to the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron line up for a photo at Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz., May. 28, 2024. The squadron’s most visible members are ready for any emergency at any given time. These include members of fire emergency services, readiness and emergency management and explosive ordnance disposal. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2024
    Date Posted: 05.28.2024 19:43
    Photo ID: 8435617
    VIRIN: 240523-F-BS488-1001
    Resolution: 4052x2696
    Size: 5.43 MB
    Location: TUCSON, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 355th CES Photo [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Vaughn Weber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    355th CES Photo
    355th CES Photo

