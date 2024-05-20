Chaplain (Col.) Jacob Scott, State Chaplain of the Oregon National Guard, delivers prayers to open and close the 2024 Oregon Remembers Memorial Day Tribute at the Oregon World War II Memorial in Salem on Monday, May 27, 2024. Scott's invocation and benediction bookended the annual ceremony honoring fallen U.S. service members.

(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.27.2024 Date Posted: 05.28.2024 11:02 Photo ID: 8434369 VIRIN: 240527-Z-ZJ128-1006 Resolution: 5184x3888 Size: 2.42 MB Location: SALEM, OR, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Oregon Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen take part in Memorial Day ceremonies around the state [Image 30 of 30], by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.