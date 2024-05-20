Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oregon Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen take part in Memorial Day ceremonies around the state [Image 30 of 30]

    Oregon Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen take part in Memorial Day ceremonies around the state

    SALEM, OR, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2024

    Photo by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Chaplain (Col.) Jacob Scott, State Chaplain of the Oregon National Guard, delivers prayers to open and close the 2024 Oregon Remembers Memorial Day Tribute at the Oregon World War II Memorial in Salem on Monday, May 27, 2024. Scott's invocation and benediction bookended the annual ceremony honoring fallen U.S. service members.
    (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oregon Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen take part in Memorial Day ceremonies around the state [Image 30 of 30], by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Oregon Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen take part in Memorial Day ceremonies around the state

    Air National Guard
    Memorial Day
    Oregon National Guard
    Army National Guard
    234th Army Band
    142nd Wing

