Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    10th AAMDC air defenders complete Marche Internationale de Diekrich 2024 [Image 3 of 3]

    10th AAMDC air defenders complete Marche Internationale de Diekrich 2024

    GERMANY

    05.26.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army air defenders from the 10th AAMDC took part in the Marche Internationale de Diekirch May 25-26 in Diekirch, Luxembourg. This annual event spans two days, during which participants hike 80 kilometers through the countryside. Those who complete the march are awarded the Diekirch Medal. Participants can choose routes of 12, 20, or 40 kilometers each day, exploring the northern region of Luxembourg. This historic march, a cherished tradition in Diekirch, has been held since 1968.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2024
    Date Posted: 05.28.2024 09:37
    Photo ID: 8434100
    VIRIN: 240526-A-JK865-3303
    Resolution: 1542x2048
    Size: 547.94 KB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th AAMDC air defenders complete Marche Internationale de Diekrich 2024 [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    10th AAMDC air defenders complete Marche Internationale de Diekrich 2024
    10th AAMDC air defenders complete Marche Internationale de Diekrich 2024
    10th AAMDC air defenders complete Marche Internationale de Diekrich 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    AirDefense
    target_news_europe
    ShieldofVictory
    LSGE24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT