10th AAMDC air defenders complete Marche Internationale de Diekrich 2024

U.S. Army air defenders from the 10th AAMDC took part in the Marche Internationale de Diekirch May 25-26 in Diekirch, Luxembourg. This annual event spans two days, during which participants hike 80 kilometers through the countryside. Those who complete the march are awarded the Diekirch Medal. Participants can choose routes of 12, 20, or 40 kilometers each day, exploring the northern region of Luxembourg. This historic march, a cherished tradition in Diekirch, has been held since 1968.

