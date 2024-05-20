2nd Security Force Assistance Brigade assembles satellite communications equipment

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Devin Sasser, network communications systems specialist, Maneuver Combat Advisor Team 2310, 2nd Security Force Assistance Brigade (2nd SFAB), configures a microwave satellite terminal to increase tactical communication to support exercise African Lion 2024 (AL24) in Dodji, Senegal, May 27, 2024. The 2nd SFAB provides critical advising in support of a joint team to build and test strategic readiness and ultimately deploy, fight and win in complex, multi-domain environments. Currently, Maneuver Combat Advisor Team 2310 is in Senegal as part of a 9-month employment rotation to advise the Armed Forces of Senegal [Forces armées du Sénégal] throughout the country, and plays an integral role during AL24. AL24 marks the 20th anniversary of U.S. Africa Command’s premier joint exercise led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), running from April 19 to May 31 across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia, with over 8,100 participants from 27 nations and NATO contingents. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Nicholas J. De La Pena)

