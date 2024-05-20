240520-N-CV021-1065 YOKOSUKA, JAPAN (May 20, 2024) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) carry out the jack staff during a sea and anchor detail in Yokosuka, Japan, May 20. Howard is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2024 Date Posted: 05.28.2024 01:17 Photo ID: 8433574 VIRIN: 240520-N-IP743-1065 Resolution: 5329x3553 Size: 1.48 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors aboard the USS Howard conduct a sea and anchor detail in Yokosuka, Japan [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Alexandria Esteban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.