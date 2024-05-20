Capt. Kimnach delivers Memorial Day remarks at the Ronald Reagan Library

240527-N-AS200-1020 SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (May 27, 2024) Capt. Robert Barr Kimnach III, commanding officer, Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC), stands with his family during a Memorial Day Ceremony at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, May 27, 2024. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 100 tenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt.j.g. Drew Verbis)

