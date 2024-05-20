Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    91st ARS refuels long-range bomber [Image 2 of 3]

    91st ARS refuels long-range bomber

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    A B-52 Stratofortress assigned to the 20th Bomb Squadron, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, is refueled by a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing, MacDill AFB, Florida, over the southeastern United States, May 21, 2024. The B-52 Stratofortress is a long-range, heavy bomber that can perform a variety of missions. The aircraft can carry nuclear or precision guided conventional ordnance with worldwide precision navigation capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2024
    Date Posted: 05.27.2024 12:56
    Photo ID: 8432823
    VIRIN: 240521-F-CC148-2033
    Resolution: 7240x4525
    Size: 14.89 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US
    Air Mobility Command
    B-52 Stratofortress
    91st Air Refueling Squadron
    20th Bomb Squadron
    long-range bomber

