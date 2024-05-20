Army Reserve Sgt. James Emerson, an Information Technology Specialist with the 820th Signal Company Tactical Installation and Networking-Enhanced, 98TH Expeditionary Signal Battalion, 505th Theater Tactical Signal Brigade, checks his azimuth while conducting Land Navigation during the 335th Signal Command (Theater) 2024 Best Warrior Competition, at Joint Base McGuire–Dix–Lakehurst, NJ, May 14, 2024. The Best Warrior Competition is an Army-wide annual event where Soldiers compete against each other in a variety of different basic Soldier challenges that showcase their physical fitness, technical proficiency, leadership ability, and warrior ethos to win the title of “Best Warrior.” (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Reginald Harvey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.14.2024 Date Posted: 05.27.2024 11:32 Photo ID: 8432788 VIRIN: 240514-A-AR378-1396 Resolution: 4480x6720 Size: 21.93 MB Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE–DIX–LAKEHURST, NJ, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 335th Signal Command (Theater) 2024 Best Warrior Competition [Image 19 of 19], by SGT Reginald Harvey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.