    Memorial Day 2024 at Lafayette Escadrille Memorial Cemetery [Image 9 of 9]

    Memorial Day 2024 at Lafayette Escadrille Memorial Cemetery

    92, FRANCE

    05.26.2024

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Heather Cozad Staley 

    446th Airlift Wing (AFRC)

    Attendees view the wreaths at the Memorial Day ceremony at Lafayette Escadrille Memorial Cemetery, May 26, 2024, France. On Memorial Day, we pay solemn tribute to the 70,000 fallen WWI and WWII heroes buried on European soil. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2 Lt. Heather Cozad Staley)

    This work, Memorial Day 2024 at Lafayette Escadrille Memorial Cemetery [Image 9 of 9], by 2nd Lt. Heather Cozad Staley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

