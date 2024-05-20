Memorial Day 2024 at Lafayette Escadrille Memorial Cemetery

Attendees view the wreaths at the Memorial Day ceremony at Lafayette Escadrille Memorial Cemetery, May 26, 2024, France. On Memorial Day, we pay solemn tribute to the 70,000 fallen WWI and WWII heroes buried on European soil. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2 Lt. Heather Cozad Staley)
