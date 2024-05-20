SETAF command chaplain observes 653rd RSG operations in Tifnit

Maj. Ransom Sears (center), mayor cell officer in charge, 653rd Regional Support Group, U.S Army Reserve, leads Chaplain (Col.) Alwyn Michael Albano (third right), command chaplain, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), and others from the 653rd RSG, on a tour of Tifnit Training Camp, May 23, Tfinit, Morocco. Albano visited the training area to deliver a religious service. African Lion 2024 marks the 20th anniversary of U.S. Africa Command’s premier joint exercise led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), running from April 19 to May 31 across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, with over 8,100 participants from 27 nations and NATO contingents. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Alun Thomas, 653rd RSG Public Affairs)

