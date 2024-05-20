Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SETAF command chaplain observes 653rd RSG operations in Tifnit [Image 2 of 2]

    SETAF command chaplain observes 653rd RSG operations in Tifnit

    TIFNIT, MOROCCO

    05.23.2024

    Photo by Alun Thomas  

    653rd Regional Support Group

    Maj. Ransom Sears (center), mayor cell officer in charge, 653rd Regional Support Group, U.S Army Reserve, leads Chaplain (Col.) Alwyn Michael Albano (third right), command chaplain, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), and others from the 653rd RSG, on a tour of Tifnit Training Camp, May 23, Tfinit, Morocco. Albano visited the training area to deliver a religious service. African Lion 2024 marks the 20th anniversary of U.S. Africa Command’s premier joint exercise led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), running from April 19 to May 31 across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, with over 8,100 participants from 27 nations and NATO contingents. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Alun Thomas, 653rd RSG Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2024
    Date Posted: 05.26.2024 07:18
    Photo ID: 8431363
    VIRIN: 240523-A-EK137-1884
    Resolution: 5554x3405
    Size: 2.76 MB
    Location: TIFNIT, MA
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    This work, SETAF command chaplain observes 653rd RSG operations in Tifnit [Image 2 of 2], by Alun Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Army Reserve
    Chaplain
    Tifnit
    AfricanLion
    StrongerTogether
    653rd Regional Support Group

