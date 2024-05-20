Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US, Morocco conduct chemical, biological, radioactive, and nuclear response demonstration at African Lion 2024 [Image 7 of 7]

    US, Morocco conduct chemical, biological, radioactive, and nuclear response demonstration at African Lion 2024

    AGADIR, MOROCCO

    05.23.2024

    Photo by Spc. Trenton Pallone 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    Moroccan Royal Armed Forces transport a casualty as part of a chemical, biological, radioactive, and nuclear response demonstration during the African Lion 2024 (AL24) in Agadir, Morocco, May 23, 2024. AL24 marks the 20th anniversary of U.S. Africa Command’s premier joint exercise led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), running from April 19 to May 31 across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, with over 8,100 participants from 27 nations and NATO contingents. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trenton Pallone) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out identification badges.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2024
    Date Posted: 05.26.2024 07:07
    TAGS

    CBRN (chemical biological radiological nuclear) training
    AfricanLion
    StrongerTogether
    Kingdom of Morocco (Morocco)
    SETAF-AF
    International Exercises

