US, Morocco conduct chemical, biological, radioactive, and nuclear response demonstration at African Lion 2024

Moroccan Royal Armed Forces transport a casualty as part of a chemical, biological, radioactive, and nuclear response demonstration during the African Lion 2024 (AL24) in Agadir, Morocco, May 23, 2024. AL24 marks the 20th anniversary of U.S. Africa Command’s premier joint exercise led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), running from April 19 to May 31 across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, with over 8,100 participants from 27 nations and NATO contingents. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trenton Pallone) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out identification badges.)

