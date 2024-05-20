Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LA Fleet Week 24: LA Kings Ice Crew [Image 2 of 3]

    LA Fleet Week 24: LA Kings Ice Crew

    SAN PEDRO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Courtney White 

    Navy Region Southwest

    A member of the Los Angeles Kings Ice Crew serves nachos to service members at the USO tent during Los Angeles Fleet Week in San Pedro, Calif., May 25, 2024. LAFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Courtney G. White)

