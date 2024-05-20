Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Military leaders speak at TAPS National Military Survivor Seminar [Image 2 of 5]

    Military leaders speak at TAPS National Military Survivor Seminar

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zach Sheely 

    National Guard Bureau

    Air Force Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr., chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff, speaks to attendees at the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors' 30th annual National Military Survivor Seminar and Good Grief Camp, Arlington, Virginia, May 24, 2024. TAPS is the national nonprofit organization providing compassionate care and comprehensive resources for all those grieving the death of a military or veteran loved one. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zach Sheely)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2024
    Date Posted: 05.25.2024 11:32
    Photo ID: 8430717
    VIRIN: 240524-Z-VX744-1045
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.63 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military leaders speak at TAPS National Military Survivor Seminar [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Zach Sheely, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Military leaders speak at TAPS National Military Survivor Seminar
    Military leaders speak at TAPS National Military Survivor Seminar
    Military leaders speak at TAPS National Military Survivor Seminar
    Military leaders speak at TAPS National Military Survivor Seminar
    Military leaders speak at TAPS National Military Survivor Seminar

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Virginia
    TAPS
    CJCS
    Joint Chiefs of Staff
    Arlington
    Charles Q. Brown Jr.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT