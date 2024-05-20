Theodore Roosevelt Aircraft Maintenance

SOUTH CHINA SEA (May 24, 2024) U.S. Navy Aviation Structural Mechanic (Equipment) 2nd Class Francisco Batista, from Philadelphia, conducts maintenance on an F/A-18E Super Hornet, assigned to the “Blue Blasters” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 34, aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), May 24, 2024. Theodore Roosevelt is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group Nine and is currently conducting routine operations in U.S. 7th Fleet in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Aaron Haro Gonzalez)
