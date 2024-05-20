SOUTH CHINA SEA (May 24, 2024) U.S. Navy Aviation Structural Mechanic (Equipment) 2nd Class Francisco Batista, from Philadelphia, conducts maintenance on an F/A-18E Super Hornet, assigned to the “Blue Blasters” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 34, aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), May 24, 2024. Theodore Roosevelt is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group Nine and is currently conducting routine operations in U.S. 7th Fleet in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Aaron Haro Gonzalez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.24.2024 Date Posted: 05.24.2024 21:50 Photo ID: 8430379 VIRIN: 240524-N-BR246-1198 Resolution: 4692x3351 Size: 873.01 KB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 14 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Theodore Roosevelt Aircraft Maintenance, by SA Aaron Haro Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.