    Theodore Roosevelt Aircraft Maintenance

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    05.24.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Aaron Haro Gonzalez 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (May 24, 2024) U.S. Navy Aviation Structural Mechanic (Equipment) 2nd Class Francisco Batista, from Philadelphia, conducts maintenance on an F/A-18E Super Hornet, assigned to the “Blue Blasters” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 34, aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), May 24, 2024. Theodore Roosevelt is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group Nine and is currently conducting routine operations in U.S. 7th Fleet in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Aaron Haro Gonzalez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2024
    Date Posted: 05.24.2024 21:50
    Photo ID: 8430379
    VIRIN: 240524-N-BR246-1198
    Resolution: 4692x3351
    Size: 873.01 KB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Theodore Roosevelt Aircraft Maintenance, by SA Aaron Haro Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    operations
    7th Fleet
    carrier
    Theodore Roosevelt
    PACFLT
    CSG-9

