Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Higgins (DDG 76) Conducts Routine Operations in the Philippine Sea [Image 2 of 2]

    USS Higgins (DDG 76) Conducts Routine Operations in the Philippine Sea

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.23.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Hannah Fry 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (May 25, 2024) Lt. j.g. Martin Montalvo from Houston, Texas, stands watch in the pilot house as the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) conducts routine underway operations. Higgins is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2024
    Date Posted: 05.24.2024 20:19
    Photo ID: 8430326
    VIRIN: 240524-N-ZS816-1699
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 2.03 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Higgins (DDG 76) Conducts Routine Operations in the Philippine Sea [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Hannah Fry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Higgins (DDG 76) Conducts Routine Operations in the Philippine Sea
    USS Higgins (DDG 76) Conducts Routine Operations in the Philippine Sea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DDG76
    IndoPacific
    PartnershipsMatter
    CDS15
    FREEANDOPENINDOPACIFIC ALONGSIDE ALLIES AND PARTNERS
    READYTODAYPIC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT