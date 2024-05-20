PHILIPPINE SEA (May 25, 2024) Lt. j.g. Martin Montalvo from Houston, Texas, stands watch in the pilot house as the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) conducts routine underway operations. Higgins is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2024 20:19
|Photo ID:
|8430326
|VIRIN:
|240524-N-ZS816-1699
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|2.03 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Higgins (DDG 76) Conducts Routine Operations in the Philippine Sea [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Hannah Fry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT