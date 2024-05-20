Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Faces of 2nd Distribution Support Battalion During Native Fury 24 [Image 6 of 6]

    Faces of 2nd Distribution Support Battalion During Native Fury 24

    UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    05.22.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Meshaq Hylton 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces Central Command

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Osbert Liburd, a radio operator with 2nd Distribution Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, performs a radio check during exercise Native Fury 24 at a port in the United Arab Emirates, May 22, 2024. Exercise Native Fury 24 is a key multi-lateral exercise sponsored by U.S. Central Command and executed by U.S. Marine Corps Forces Central Command in collaboration with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. This iteration emphasizes the strategic use of logistics and leverage the extensive network of roads and infrastructure across the Arabian Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Meshaq Hylton)

    MARCENT
    2nd MLG
    United Arab Emirates
    Marines
    DSB
    NativeFury24

