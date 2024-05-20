Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy Garrison commander [Image 2 of 3]

    Fort McCoy Garrison commander

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2024

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                         

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger provides a Vietnam Veteran Commemorative Pin to a Vietnam veteran May 18, 2024, during the Vietnam Veteran Recognition Ceremony at Fort McCoy, Wis. The ceremony was part of the 2024 Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    This work, Fort McCoy Garrison commander [Image 3 of 3], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort McCoy Garrison commander: Never forget the sacrifice

    Wisconsin
    Vietnam Veterans
    Fort McCoy
    Fort McCoy Garrison Commander

