Valve and Spool Removal

HALAWA, Hawaii (May 21, 2024) A Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill (NCTF-RH) contractor uses chains to lower a section of pipe that was removed to make space to connect a tank ventilation fan in Halawa, Hawaii on May 21, 2024. The tank ventilation and air monitoring procedures have undergone rigorous modeling and regulatory scrutiny to ensure the safety of the surrounding community while allowing workers to safely enter and clean the interior of the tanks. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Glenn Slaughter)

Date Taken: 05.21.2024 Date Posted: 05.23.2024 Location: HALAWA, HI, US