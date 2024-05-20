Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Valve and Spool Removal [Image 3 of 4]

    Valve and Spool Removal

    HALAWA, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Glenn Slaughter 

    Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill

    HALAWA, Hawaii (May 21, 2024) A Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill (NCTF-RH) contractor uses chains to lower a section of pipe that was removed to make space to connect a tank ventilation fan in Halawa, Hawaii on May 21, 2024. The tank ventilation and air monitoring procedures have undergone rigorous modeling and regulatory scrutiny to ensure the safety of the surrounding community while allowing workers to safely enter and clean the interior of the tanks. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Glenn Slaughter)

    TAGS

    environment
    water quality
    Red Hill
    NCTF-RH
    Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill

