Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    8th TSC CSM Meets with Singapore SMA [Image 3 of 4]

    8th TSC CSM Meets with Singapore SMA

    FORT SHAFTER, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Soldier Command Sgt. Maj. Brian Morrison, the command sergeant major of the 8th Theater Sustainment Command met with Singapore Armed Forces soldier Chief Warrant Officer Sanjee Singh, the sergeant major of the Singapore Army, at Fort Shafter, on 24 May, 2024.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2024
    Date Posted: 05.23.2024 17:49
    Photo ID: 8428113
    VIRIN: 240523-A-PR546-1028
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 7.91 MB
    Location: FORT SHAFTER, HI, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 8th TSC CSM Meets with Singapore SMA [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Tristan Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    8th TSC CSM Meets with Singapore SMA
    8th TSC CSM Meets with Singapore SMA
    8th TSC CSM Meets with Singapore SMA
    8th TSC CSM Meets with Singapore SMA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Singapaore
    Sergeant Maj.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT