    Mobile District reopens Demopolis Lock [Image 1 of 2]

    Mobile District reopens Demopolis Lock

    MOBILE, AL, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2024

    Photo by Charles Walker 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District

    A view of the repaired Demopolis Lock fully full of water during the reopening of the Demopolis Lock in Demopolis, Alabama, May 21, 2024. The lock was severely damaged when a large portion of the concrete miter sill fell off, four months later the Mobile District and USACE are able to reopen the lock to traffic. (U.S. Army photo by Chuck Walker)

