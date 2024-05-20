A view of the repaired Demopolis Lock fully full of water during the reopening of the Demopolis Lock in Demopolis, Alabama, May 21, 2024. The lock was severely damaged when a large portion of the concrete miter sill fell off, four months later the Mobile District and USACE are able to reopen the lock to traffic. (U.S. Army photo by Chuck Walker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.21.2024 Date Posted: 05.23.2024 10:25 Photo ID: 8426220 VIRIN: 240521-A-VP913-1002 Resolution: 8192x4488 Size: 2.76 MB Location: MOBILE, AL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mobile District reopens Demopolis Lock [Image 2 of 2], by Charles Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.