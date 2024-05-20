Week of the Eagles 2024-Combatives

Soldiers, assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), compete in the combatives finals during the Week of the Eagles at Fort Campbell, Ky., May 22, 2024. First held in 1974, Week of the Eagles honors the legacy and heritage of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and involves both Veterans and current Soldiers of the Division taking part in ceremonies, Soldier competitions and sporting events. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kendall Lewis).

