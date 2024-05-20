Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ACDC: MWSS-371 Conducts CBRN Stress Test with Philippine service members [Image 23 of 23]

    ACDC: MWSS-371 Conducts CBRN Stress Test with Philippine service members

    FORT BONIFACIO, PHILIPPINES

    05.22.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dana Beesley   

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    Service members of the Philippine National Police don Mission Oriented Protective Posture Gear during a Chemical Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense subject matter expert exchange with Marines assigned to Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 371, Marine Air Control Group 38, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, at Fort Bonifacio, Manila, Philippines, during Archipelagic Coastal Defense Continuum May 22, 2024. ACDC is a series of bilateral exchanges and training opportunities between U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines aimed at bolstering the Philippine Marine Corps’ Coastal Defense strategy while supporting the modernization efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Dana Beesley)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2024
    Date Posted: 05.23.2024 06:06
    Location: FORT BONIFACIO, PH
