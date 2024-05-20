Service members of the Philippine National Police don Mission Oriented Protective Posture Gear during a Chemical Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense subject matter expert exchange with Marines assigned to Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 371, Marine Air Control Group 38, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, at Fort Bonifacio, Manila, Philippines, during Archipelagic Coastal Defense Continuum May 22, 2024. ACDC is a series of bilateral exchanges and training opportunities between U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines aimed at bolstering the Philippine Marine Corps’ Coastal Defense strategy while supporting the modernization efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Dana Beesley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.22.2024 Date Posted: 05.23.2024 06:06 Photo ID: 8425759 VIRIN: 240522-M-XU431-1192 Resolution: 6475x4317 Size: 12.91 MB Location: FORT BONIFACIO, PH Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ACDC: MWSS-371 Conducts CBRN Stress Test with Philippine service members [Image 23 of 23], by SSgt Dana Beesley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.