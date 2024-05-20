Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    449 AEG Rescue training at Grand Bara [Image 7 of 9]

    449 AEG Rescue training at Grand Bara

    DJIBOUTI

    05.22.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Olivia Gibson 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    A U.S. Air Force pararescueman assigned to the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron carries equipment after a static line training jump at Grand Bara, Djibouti, May 22, 2024. As part of the 449th Air Expeditionary Group, the 82nd ERQS serves as the task force responsible for conducting personnel recovery operations in East Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Gibson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2024
    Date Posted: 05.23.2024 05:11
    Photo ID: 8425716
    VIRIN: 240522-F-TK834-3114
    Resolution: 3164x4430
    Size: 1.16 MB
    Location: DJ
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 449 AEG Rescue training at Grand Bara [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Olivia Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    449 AEG Rescue training at Grand Bara
    449 AEG Rescue training at Grand Bara
    449 AEG Rescue training at Grand Bara
    449 AEG Rescue training at Grand Bara
    449 AEG Rescue training at Grand Bara
    449 AEG Rescue training at Grand Bara
    449 AEG Rescue training at Grand Bara
    449 AEG Rescue training at Grand Bara
    449 AEG Rescue training at Grand Bara

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFRICOM
    Grand Bara
    USAF
    82nd ERQS
    449 AEG
    SXV

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT