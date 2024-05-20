449 AEG Rescue training at Grand Bara

A U.S. Air Force pararescueman assigned to the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron carries equipment after a static line training jump at Grand Bara, Djibouti, May 22, 2024. As part of the 449th Air Expeditionary Group, the 82nd ERQS serves as the task force responsible for conducting personnel recovery operations in East Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Gibson)

