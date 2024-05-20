MRC, W Best Leader/Best Squad Awards Ceremony

Army Brig. Gen. E. Darrin Cox, Medical Readiness Command, West commanding general, and Command Sgt. Maj. Jennifer Francis, MRC, W command sergeant major, present the team from Brooke Army Medical Center with the Army Commendation Medal as BAMC Commander Army Col. Mark Stackle and BAMC Commander Sgt. Maj. John Dobbins looks on during the MRC, W Best Leader, Best Squad ceremony at the Fort Sam Houston Theater, Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, May 17, 2024. The BAMC team members who earned the title of Best Squad were Army 1st Lt. Conner Pedersen, Army Staff Sgt. Heaith Howe, Sgt. Benjamin Hill, Sgt. Samuel Siota, Spc. Nolan Wallace and Pfc. Jonathan Camarencarillo. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Taylor Curry)

