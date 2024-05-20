NAMRU Dayton hosts scientific meeting with directors across naval medical research

Capt. Walter Dalitsch III, Naval Medical Research Command Dayton commanding officer, provides opening remarks to leaders of the Navy's medical research and development enterprise during a meeting at the Wright Brothers Institute in Dayton, Ohio May 21. The event brought together scientific and technical directors from across the NMR&D enterprise to discuss and advance research initiatives crucial to the medical research missions of the eight NMR&D commands. U.S. Navy photo by Tracy Straka.

