    NAMRU Dayton Hosts Scientific Meeting with Directors Across Naval Medical Research

    DAYTON, OH, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2024

    Naval Medical Research Unit Dayton

    Capt. Walter Dalitsch III, Naval Medical Research Command Dayton commanding officer, provides opening remarks to leaders of the Navy's medical research and development enterprise during a meeting at the Wright Brothers Institute in Dayton, Ohio May 21. The event brought together scientific and technical directors from across the NMR&D enterprise to discuss and advance research initiatives crucial to the medical research missions of the eight NMR&D commands. U.S. Navy photo by Tracy Straka.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NAMRU Dayton hosts scientific meeting with directors across naval medical research

