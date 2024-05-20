Capt. Walter Dalitsch III, Naval Medical Research Command Dayton commanding officer, provides opening remarks to leaders of the Navy's medical research and development enterprise during a meeting at the Wright Brothers Institute in Dayton, Ohio May 21. The event brought together scientific and technical directors from across the NMR&D enterprise to discuss and advance research initiatives crucial to the medical research missions of the eight NMR&D commands. U.S. Navy photo by Tracy Straka.
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2024 12:49
|Photo ID:
|8423337
|VIRIN:
|240521-N-FS906-1001
|Resolution:
|5712x4284
|Size:
|3.63 MB
|Location:
|DAYTON, OH, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAMRU Dayton Hosts Scientific Meeting with Directors Across Naval Medical Research, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NAMRU Dayton hosts scientific meeting with directors across naval medical research
