    U.S. Bombers deploy to RAF Fairford for latest European bomber task force [Image 5 of 5]

    U.S. Bombers deploy to RAF Fairford for latest European bomber task force

    RAF FAIRFORD, ABE, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.20.2024

    Photo by Airman Adam Enbal 

    501st Combat Support Wing

    Airmen prepare to unload luggage from a B-52 Stratofortress in support of bomber task force 24-3 deployment at RAF Fairford, England, May 20, 2024. While deployed, Airmen from Minot Air Base will operate as the 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron and will integrate with NATO Allies and other international partners to synchronize capabilities and assure security commitments across the U.S. European Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Amn Adam Enbal) (Photo altered for security measures.)

    This work, U.S. Bombers deploy to RAF Fairford for latest European bomber task force [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Adam Enbal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    B-52
    Minot
    501st
    Combat Support Wing
    CSW
    BTF

