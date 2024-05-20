U.S. Bombers deploy to RAF Fairford for latest European bomber task force

Airmen prepare to unload luggage from a B-52 Stratofortress in support of bomber task force 24-3 deployment at RAF Fairford, England, May 20, 2024. While deployed, Airmen from Minot Air Base will operate as the 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron and will integrate with NATO Allies and other international partners to synchronize capabilities and assure security commitments across the U.S. European Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Amn Adam Enbal) (Photo altered for security measures.)

