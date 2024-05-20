Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Letterkenny Munitions Center retains Aerospace Certification

    CHAMBERSBURG, PA, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Munitions Command

    The Letterkenny Munitions Center, a subordinate of the Joint Munitions Command, has retained it Aerospace Standard 9100 and 9110 certificates, which are designed for aerospace manufacturers, suppliers and aircraft industry businesses who span the maintenance, repair, and overhaul process.

