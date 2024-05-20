Letterkenny Munitions Center retains Aerospace Certification

The Letterkenny Munitions Center, a subordinate of the Joint Munitions Command, has retained it Aerospace Standard 9100 and 9110 certificates, which are designed for aerospace manufacturers, suppliers and aircraft industry businesses who span the maintenance, repair, and overhaul process.

