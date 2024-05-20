Letterkenny Munitions Center retains Aerospace Certification

Courtesy Photo | The Letterkenny Munitions Center, a subordinate of the Joint Munitions Command, has...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Letterkenny Munitions Center, a subordinate of the Joint Munitions Command, has retained it Aerospace Standard 9100 and 9110 certificates, which are designed for aerospace manufacturers, suppliers and aircraft industry businesses who span the maintenance, repair, and overhaul process. see less | View Image Page

The Letterkenny Munitions Center, in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, proudly meets and exceeds rigorous aerospace standards.



With a commitment to excellence and precision, LEMC ensures every aspect of its operations adheres to the highest quality benchmarks established by the aerospace industry.



In late March, LEMC, a subordinate of the Joint Munitions Command, was notified it had retained Aerospace Standard (AS) for 9100 and 9110 certification. The aerospace standards provide for additional quality requirements applicable to companies that supply aviation, space, and defense industries.



The certifications fall in line with LEMC’s goal of providing safe and reliable products, on time, which meet or exceed customer and regulatory requirements.



“It’s a great accomplishment that LEMC successfully completed the recertification audit,” said Lt. Col. Kim Deaton, LEMC’s commander.



The International Aerospace Quality Group, founded in 1998 under the auspices of the Society of Automotive Engineers, introduced both AS certificates and the corresponding standards for their attainment.



The AS9100 process is designed for aerospace manufacturers and suppliers, and it is a dual-phase procedure. The objective of a Stage 1 audit is to evaluate an organization's Quality Management System. The Stage 2 assessment scrutinizes the effectiveness and implementation of the QMS. Achieving success in both stages leads to being certified to AS9100 standards for three years.



AS9110 is a set of guidelines which outline quality system requisites for businesses primarily engaged in the aircraft industry, spanning all stages of the maintenance, repair, and overhaul process.



Surveillance audits are conducted annually between recertification audits which take place every three years. Throughout a surveillance audit, an auditor re-visits areas which required improvement during the certification audit to ensure an organization is still meeting the key elements of the AS 9100/9110 standards.



“After seeing the way, the LEMC team focused on adapting our processes over the last year, I’m confident that we’ll eventually achieve a zero-finding audit,” Deaton said.