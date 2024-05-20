U.S and Spanish Firefighters participate in collaborative exercise

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (May 20,2024) U.S Navy and Spanish Armada firefighters come together for a group photo along with Proteccion Civil firefighters at the Armada firefighting training grounds onboard Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain, May 20, 2024. As the "Gateway to the Mediterranean,” NAVSTA Rota provides U.S, NATO and allied forces a strategic hub for operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Interior Communication Electrician 2nd Class Marlin Dominguez)

