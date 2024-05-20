Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S and Spanish Firefighters participate in collaborative exercise [Image 2 of 3]

    U.S and Spanish Firefighters participate in collaborative exercise

    ROTA, SPAIN

    05.20.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Marlin Dominguez 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (May 20,2024) U.S Navy and Spanish Armada firefighters come together for a group photo along with Proteccion Civil firefighters at the Armada firefighting training grounds onboard Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain, May 20, 2024. As the "Gateway to the Mediterranean,” NAVSTA Rota provides U.S, NATO and allied forces a strategic hub for operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Interior Communication Electrician 2nd Class Marlin Dominguez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2024
    Date Posted: 05.22.2024 05:13
    Photo ID: 8422397
    VIRIN: 240520-N-OM819-1006
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.71 MB
    Location: ROTA, ES
    TAGS

    NAVSTA Rota
    Firefighting
    Exercise
    Spanish Armada

