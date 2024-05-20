Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BARSTOW, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2024

    Photo by Kristyn Galvan 

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow

    Brigadier General Jason G. Woodworth, Marine Corps Installations West Commanding General, and Dexter Robeson, Environmental director, presented the Inspector General’s Office as the winner of the Bottles Up! Recycle Challenge aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California, May 7. “Scrappy,” the newly created trophy, made of recycled materials, was given to the winning department as a representation of their commitment to environmental conservation by promoting recycling practices. Following closely behind was the Command deck, securing the first runner-up position with 67 recyclables per person and Base Safety earned the second runner-up spot with 34 recyclables per person. Each runner-up was recognized and awarded with Environmental coins.

