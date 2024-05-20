Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Annual Port Dawgs Memorial Run [Image 1 of 4]

    Annual Port Dawgs Memorial Run

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.16.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Airmen with the 727th Air Mobility Squadron run during the Port Dawg Memorial Run at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, May 16, 2024. Air transportation community members, commonly referred to as “Port Dawgs,” are responsible for military logistics-related aerial ports across the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2024
    Date Posted: 05.21.2024 06:20
    VIRIN: 240516-F-NR913-1033
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
    This work, Annual Port Dawgs Memorial Run [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    airmen
    excellence
    port dawgs
    raf mildenhall
    team mildenhall
    transportation week

