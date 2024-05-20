Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ReaDy Airman of the Week: 100th OSS Airman recognized [Image 2 of 2]

    ReaDy Airman of the Week: 100th OSS Airman recognized

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.20.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Garlow, left, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Griego, right, 100th ARW command chief, congratulate Staff Sgt. Mason Eggleston, 100th Operations Support Squadron weather mission noncommissioned officer in charge, for being the ReaDy Airman of the Week at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, May 20, 2024. Eggleston was recognized for his outstanding effort and contribution to the daily mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)

    TAGS

    Weather
    USAFE
    100th ARW
    Team Mildenhall
    100th OSS
    Bloody Hundredth

